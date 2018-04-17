J-K government introduces kitchen garden

& Kashmir) [India], Apr. 17 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government is looking to revamp the agriculture in the Valley as it introduced different schemes including kitchen garden to make people aware about importance and benefits of organic vegetable cultivation.

The kitchen garden is a space which is separate from the rest of the residential garden and is also different in design.

The experts of agriculture department have come forward to provide all kind of facilities to the people regarding the organic vegetable cultivation, aimed to produce fresh vegetables without any chemical at their residential houses.

The authorities of agriculture department have set their specific center where the number of employees both male and females are working on organic vegetable cultivation. Locals have been visiting these centers regularly and learning lot of methods practically about the organic vegetable cultivation. Earlier, the government also advised farmers to not grow paddy due to water scarcity in the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)