J-K Governor calls for emergency flood management meeting

[India], June 30 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called for an emergency meeting at his residence on Saturday to discuss the arising flood like situation across Kashmir after two days of continuous rainfall.

Many parts of Kashmir have been receiving heavy rainfall since the last two days. The first batch of pilgrims on Amarnath Yatra was also halted at Baltal on Thursday due to severe waterlogging.

Incessant rain in the Baltal Sonamarg area in Ganderbal district and Nunwan Pahalgam area in Anantnag district has made the roads slippery and unsafe.

A flood alert has also been sounded by the officials after the Darhali river in Rajouri district overflowed on Friday. Meanwhile, the Srinagar Police announced that all schools in Kashmir division will remain closed as a precautionary measure. "In view of the incessant rains, inclement weather and as a precautionary measure all schools in Kashmir division to remain closed today," Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Syed Abid Shah told. (ANI)