J-K: Governor reviews law and order, ask citizens to maintain peace

Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the Indian Air Force's (IAF) air strikes against Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Balakot.

In the meeting, Governor was briefed about the prevailing law and order and security situation in the state following the early morning operations against JeM.

The Governor was informed that the life in both Kashmir Valley and in Jammu region was normal. People went about their daily activities without any fear or tension. Bazaars in Srinagar and Jammu were full of people going about their work and transport plied normally.

Governor was also informed of the bandh call given by some Separatist elements for Wednesday. After assessing the Law and Order situation in the state, Governor directed all forces to take effective measures to maintain public order and peace across the state. He complimented the people of Jammu and Kashmir for remaining composed today and not getting unnecessarily alarmed. Governor directed the security forces to take all possible steps to ensure that civilians remain safe in case of any eventuality. Governor Malik also appealed to the people to not to listen or believe in rumours. He said that the government is concerned about people’s welfare and in case it is necessary, it would communicate directly with them through radio, T.V. and other means. The meeting was attended by K. Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home; Dilbagh Singh, DGP; B. Srinivas, ADGP, CID; Munir Khan, ADGP, Law and Order; V.S. Kaumudi, ADG, CRPF; N.S. Jamwal, IG, BSF and representatives of other agencies. (ANI)