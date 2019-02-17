J-K Governor reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace, fraternity

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday held a high-level meeting at the Raj Bhawan where he reviewed the law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

In the meeting, the Governor directed the police to take strict action against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour-mongering irrespective of their political and religious affiliations.

Malik also directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, to hold another Peace Committee Meeting and appealed to all parties to maintain peace and harmony in the state.

As many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed in Pulwama's Awantipora village on February 14 in a terror attack orchestrated by Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a Pakistan based terror outfit. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack at around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Governor Malik asked all political parties and senior leaders to appeal to the people to maintain peace and harmony. He requested them not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information that is being circulated. He appealed to the political parties that in case any untoward incident comes to their knowledge, they should report it immediately to the police or to anyone in the government who will respond immediately. The Governor stated that the situation in Jammu has been restored to normalcy and it should be our collective endeavour to maintain peace. The Governor appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environs for their petty interests are defeated. He said that the people of the State have always believed in mutual brotherhood and co-existence throughout the ages. The meeting was attended by Advisors, Vijay Kumar, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, K K Sharma and K Skandan besides B V R Subramanyam, Chief Secretary, Dilbagh Singh, Director General of Police, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor, and Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary, Home. The Governor also reviewed the situation of students from Jammu and Kashmir state in various universities and colleges across the country. He was informed that the liaison officers appointed at all major locations were working effectively and coordinating with university authorities and local Police ensuring the safety of our students. The Governor was informed that the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, held the Peace Committee meeting in Jammu on Friday. In the meeting, all parties universally condemned the unfortunate incidents in Jammu city and agreed to restrain their supporters from indulging in any unlawful behaviour. (ANI)