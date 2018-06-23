J-K Governor reviews security for Amarnath Yatra

[India], June 22 (ANI): Days ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra, Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra reviewed the security preparations for the same.

"There is no need to worry. The preparations are done and the yatra will be conducted peacefully," Vohra told media here.

On a related note, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said that security forces are looking into law and order and counter-intelligence.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to review security arrangements for the forthcoming yatra.

More than three lakh pilgrims visit the Amarnath Shrine every year and the administration is taking all steps to provide facilities for them. Security is being deployed at the base camp for the pilgrims. Other facilities like drinking water, toilets, and clean halls for stay, inquiry counters, transport, communication, and banking have been set up at the Yatri Niwas in Jammu. The two-month-long pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre high cave shrine of Amarnath will commence on June 28. (ANI)