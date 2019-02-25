J-K Governor, Union Minister Jitendra Singh pay tribute to DSP Aman Thakur

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Union minister Jitendra Singh on Monday attended the wreath-laying ceremony to pay homage to Deputy Superintendant of Police P Aman Thakur, who was killed in an encounter with terrorists on Sunday.

In the wake of the tragedy, locals raised slogans of "Pakistan murdabad" and "Bharat mata ki jai" during the ceremony.

Family members of the killed DSP expressed their grief at the ceremony.

Thakur, a 2011-batch Kashmir Police Service Officer, who led from the front in the operation, received critical bullet injuries in his head during the encounter. He was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The encounter broke out after the troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 34 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out cordon and search operations in Tarigam area of the district Kulgam. Two other Army personnel, including a Major, were also injured in the encounter. Three terrorists of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were also killed in the encounter. Aman Thakur was heading the counter-terrorism wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kulgam for the last one-and-half years and had played a key role in the killing of terrorists in the area. A resident of Gogla in Doda district of Jammu region, he is survived by his parents, wife Sarla Devi and a six-year-old son Arya. (ANI)