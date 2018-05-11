J-K Govt abolishes stamp duty on sale of property owned by women

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Friday abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females, with the view to encourage families to register property in the name of their female family members.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter to announce the move.

"Pleased to announce that we have abolished stamp duty on the sale of property registered in the name of females. This incentive will encourage families to register their properties in the name of their sisters, daughters, wives and mothers," Mufti said.

"Women, as of now own bare minimum immovable assets even after contributing the maximum to our society," she added in another tweet. (ANI)