J-K Govt approves withdrawal of cases against first-time offenders

[India] Feb. 06 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved withdrawal of cases against the first offenders of stone pelting.

Minister for Agriculture Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, replying on behalf of Minister for Home, today informed the House "that the government has approved the withdrawal of cases registered against first-time offenders during the period 2008-2017, on the basis of recommendations of the Committee constituted by the government".

He said these include 61 FIRs involving 530 persons of Shopian.

He was replying to a question of National Conference leader Showkat Hussain Ganaie. Hanjura also informed that 4,066 FIRs have been registered against 14,208 stone pelters during the last three years in the Kashmir Valley. (ANI)