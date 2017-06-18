J-K Govt. has zero tolerance towards terror, separatism: BJP

[India], June 18 (ANI): Hitting back at Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agarwal for alleging Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti of being 'hand in glove with terrorists', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir Government has zero tolerance towards terror and separatism.

BJP leader Ravinder Raina told ANI that Naresh Agarwal and all the leaders of the Samajwadi Party must take care of their leaders like Azam Khan, who have created an atmosphere of hatred in Uttar Pradesh.

"We have seen how situation in Uttar Pradesh is deteriorating day by day. As far as our government is concerned, we have neutralised more than 60 terrorists in last 10 days and a massive hunt operation is being carried out in the Kashmir Valley by our security forces, Indian Army, CRPF, J-K Police. We are hitting hard. We will never spare anyone be it terrorist or separatist we will hit them hard.," he added.

Reacting to the continuing spree of violence in Kashmir, Naresh Agarwal earlier in the day levelled serious allegations against the Mehbooba Mufti of being related to terrorists.

Naresh Agarwal also said people cannot expect peace in the Valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We cannot expect peace in the Valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister. She herself is hand in glove with the terrorists. So many Jawans have lost their lives, she haven't even visited them. Not even ministers from her government have visited," he said.

He further asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to withdraw support to the state government.

Agarwal's statement came after Mehbooba said neither guns nor the Army could bring peace to troubled Kashmir.

Under attack from the Opposition for "shelving the promise of dialogue with the separatists", Mehbooba yesterday told the Assembly that there was "no other way but talks" for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"Our soldiers are being martyred (in Jammu and Kashmir). Neither guns nor the Army can bring peace to troubled Kashmir," Mehbooba said while addressing the Assembly. (ANI)