J-K govt to give jobs to kin of civilians killed in ceasefire violations

[India], May 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday announced that the state government will provide jobs to family members of those who lost their lives in recent ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

Talking to media, the Chief Minister expressed her grave concern over the killings of civilians in cross-border shelling and said that the discussions are on, to build Border Bhavan so that at the time of such ceasefire violations incidents, people can come and take shelter there.

"We thought in the month of Ramzan, Pakistan would not indulge in ceasefire violations. We are discussing to make Border Bhavan so that at the time of such incidents, people can come and live there. We will give jobs to family members of those who lost their lives in recent violations," Mehbooba said. "All countries are coming together to achieve peace. But, I don't know when we (India and Pakistan) will achieve peace. We are working on forming an exclusive Border battalion in which people living closer to border areas will be included," she added. Pakistan has recently violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy shelling in various sectors of Jammu and Kashmir including Hiranagar, Samba, Ramgarh, Arnia and Suchetgarh. Residents of various sectors in Jammu were also forced to migrate to safer places in the wake of attacks from the Pakistan side. Earlier on May 18, four civilians and a Border Security Force lost their lives in the ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector. (ANI)