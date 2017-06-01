J-K: GREF labourer killed, two injured in Pak firing

[India], June 1 (ANI): One civil General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF) labourer was killed and two others, including a Border Security Force (BSF) head constable were injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army.

Two civilians were earlier in the day injured in shelling by Pakistan at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The injured have been referred to the GMCH, Jammu," Harun Malik, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch said.

The Pakistani Army has initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly and effectively. The firing is presently on. (ANI)