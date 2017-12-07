J-K: Grenade found in Pulwama

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): A grenade was found by security forces in Pulwama's Tral district on Thursday which triggered an alert in the area.
Following an immediate call, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the post.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
|Source :
[India], Dec 7 (ANI): A grenade was found by security forces in Pulwama's Tral district on Thursday which triggered an alert in the area.
Following an immediate call, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the post.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)