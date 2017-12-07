  1. Sify.com
  J-K: Grenade found in Pulwama

J-K: Grenade found in Pulwama

Last Updated: Thu, Dec 07, 2017 18:01 hrs

[India], Dec 7 (ANI): A grenade was found by security forces in Pulwama's Tral district on Thursday which triggered an alert in the area.

Following an immediate call, the bomb disposal squad rushed to the post.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

