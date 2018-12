& Kashmir), [India], Dec 29 (ANI): A gun battle is underway between the security forces and terrorists in Wagoora area of Nowgam on the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Considering the security of civilians, the area has been cordoned off and no loss of life or property has been reported yet.

It is yet to be known how many terrorists are holed up.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)