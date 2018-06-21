J-K Guv calls for all-party meeting

[India], June 21 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has called for an all-party meeting on June 22 to discuss the situation of the state.

The decision came after Governor's rule was imposed in the state on Wednesday.

The governor also held an extensive discussion with advisor BB Vyas to review all major matters which were pending for approval before the Chief Minister and the Cabinet, when the change of Government took place.

Governor's rule was implemented after Mehbooba Mufti stepped down as Chief Minister, shortly after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew from the alliance with the People's Democratic Party in Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP's decision reportedly came after its chief, Amit Shah, held a meeting with the party's Jammu and Kashmir cabinet ministers. The BJP and PDP formed a coalition government in 2015 after the state elections threw up a hung assembly. However, both of them were ideologically divided on a variety of issues. The BJP had 25 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while the PDP had 28. This is the fourth time in the last 10 years that a Governor's rule is imposed in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)