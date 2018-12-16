J-K Guv chairs security review meeting, expresses grief over civilian deaths

Governor Satya Pal Malik held a meeting with the senior officers of the state and of central police forces and undertook a detailed review of law and order and other security related issues here on Saturday.

The Governor expressed grief over the loss of lives during the anti-militancy operation in Sirnoo area of Pulwama district today, in which seven civilians died after post- operation clashes.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Governor K Vijay Kumar, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh, Principal Secretary to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home RK Goyal, IGP Jammu SDS Jamwal. Officers of State and Central Police forces including Div. Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, ADGP, Law and Order Muneer Khan, IGP, Kashmir SP Pani, and IG CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Governor reviewed the latest security scenario in Kashmir including details of the counter infiltration and counter terrorist operations undertaken recently. He directed the security forces to minimise the collateral damage during anti-terror operations and recommended people-friendly measures during such operations. After reviewing the prevailing security situation and arising challenges, the Governor emphasised the crucial importance of maintaining sustained close watch on the ground situation, and appreciated the sustained real time coordination and synergy between the security forces and the civil administration. Pained by the unnecessary and avoidable loss of civilian lives in operation, the Governor appealed to the people to keep a distance from areas where anti-militancy operations are in progress. He urged them not to go near such areas during or immediately after such operations. Malik also directed security forces to give time for people to evacuate from an area during an anti-militancy operation as per the laid down SOP.(ANI)