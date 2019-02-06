J-K: Guv Satya Pal Malik reconstitutes SMVDSB for 3 years

[India], Feb 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik reconstituted the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) for a period of three years with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Malik is an ex-officio Chairman of the Board and it is his duty to nominate nine members in the Board at the policy-making level.

Some of the SMVDSB members, who were nominated by Malik, include spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, former IPS officer Ashok Bhan, Major General Shiv Kumar Sharma, Justice Permod Kohli and educationist Vijay Dhar.

The SMVDSB was set up under the provisions of the Jammu and Kashmir Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Act, 1988. The main objective of the act was to provide for better governance and management of the Holy Shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji and its endowments including the appurtenant lands and buildings. (ANI)