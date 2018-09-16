J-K Guv urges parties to participate in electoral exercise

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday requested all political parties to participate in the upcoming electoral exercise- Panchayat polls and municipal elections in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Malik said, "I would like to request them to participate in the election. Elections are neither for Delhi nor me but for the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Earlier today, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shaleen Kabra announced that the municipal elections in the state will take place in four phases between October 8 and October 16, and counting will be on held October 20. The date of the Panchayat polls will be announced tomorrow.

Announcing the dates of the poll, Kabra said, "Municipal elections shall be held in four phases. Date of polling will be on October 8, 10, 13 and 16. The timings for the poll will be from 7 am to 2 pm." National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) earlier announced that they will boycott the upcoming electoral exercise in the state. On September 13, NC leader Omar Abdullah, however, clarified that his party has not asked the general public to stay away from voting in the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections. (ANI)