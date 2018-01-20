J-K: Hiranagar border area residents face heavy loss in Pak firing

[India], Jan. 20 (ANI): The residents of Hiranagar border area in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir faced immense loss due to heavy shelling by Pakistan on Friday night.

Pakistan targeted the border forward post of village Londi, Bobiya, Chandery Chack, Kadyala, Manyari, Pansar and Paharpur.

In the firing, reportedly, nine people have been injured, five houses have got damaged in Pansar and manyari, and 10 animals have been killed so far.

To review the situation, Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rohit Khajuria visited various affected villages and assessed the situation.

Khajuria has asked the revenue department to make the list of losses faced by people living in border areas. Five migrant camps have been set up in Hiranagar sector, and 170 people have taken shelter in Gandyal camp. The injured have also been given Rs 5,000 as ex-gratia relief. Meanwhile, the border residents on Saturday said they had been living under terror and had no place to take shelter. The people demanded compensation for the damage to their properties and loss of cattle during the ceasefire violation. (ANI)