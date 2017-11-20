J-K: HM terrorist gunned down in Tral

[India], November 20 (ANI): One terrorist was gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the forest area of Tral in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, on Monday afternoon.

The slain terrorist has been identified as a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant Adil Ahmed Chopaan, a resident of Tral.

Earlier in the day, there were reports of terrorists firing upon a search party of 42 RR and SOG Awantipora in Gulshanpora, Tral and escaping into the forest area.

Following this, a cordon and search operation was launched by the security forces in Seer, 5 km North West of Tral.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)