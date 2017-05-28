J-K: Indian Army foils another Pak infiltration bid, guns down intruder

[India], May 28 (ANI): The body of one intruder was recovered as the Indian Army foiled another infiltration attempt by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch area on Sunday.

"One intruder from PoK successfully killed in a Ambush at about 0230 hours yesterday night on LoC in KG Sector , body of intruder recovered," said Lt Col Manish Mehta Defense Spokesperson in a statement.

Based on intelligence inputs, an ambush was laid down in the early morning by the troops of the same Sikh Battalion whose jawans were mutilated by Pakistan operatives recently.

A search operation is currently in progress. Yesterday, the Indian Army has confirmed killing 10 heavily armed intruders including Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Sabzar Bhat and terrorists in last 24 hours. It said that relentless operations by security forces have defeated desperate attempts by Pakistan and Pak sponsored agents to spread terror in the Jammu and Kashmir in the run up to the holy month of Ramadan. The Northern Command of Indian Army said that security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have mounted relentless operations to thwart attempts by Pakistan to boost terror activities from across the Line of Control. "In the last 24 hours, 10 heavily armed intruders and terrorists have been successfully eliminated. In an ongoing counter-infiltration operation on the Line of Control in the Rampur sector, a group of 6 armed intruders have been intercepted and eliminated. In another counter-terrorist operation based on specific intelligence generated from local sources in Tral, South Kashmir has so far resulted in killing 2 terrorists," said a release by the Northern Command. Earlier on 26 May 17, a BAT action attempted on an Indian army post by a group of heavily armed intruders through an area under control of a Pak army post in the Uri sector, was successfully intercepted resulting in killing of two intruders whose identities are yet to be established. In another operation, May 21, alert troops deployed in the Naugam sector eliminated four terrorists thereby foiling a major infiltration bid. (ANI)