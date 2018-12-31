J-K: Indian Army foils Pakistani BAT action, kills 2 attackers

[India], Dec 31 (ANI): The Indian Army has foiled an attempt by Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) to carry out an attack across the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of Kashmir, killing two suspected Pakistani soldiers.

According to statement issued by the Indian Army, a large cache of warlike stores has also been recovered. From the recovery, it was estimated that they intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Indian Army forward post in Naugam sector.

The attackers, who were dressed in Indian Army and BSF fatigues for deception, were provided cover fire by the Pakistani Army post as they tried to sneak into the Indian side, the statement said.

BAT is a small unit generally comprising Pakistani Army personnel and terrorists who sneak across the LoC or Internationsl Border to carry out an attack on an Indian post. "The intruders attempted to move by exploiting the thick jungles close to LoC and were assisted by heavy covering fire of high calibre weapons such as Mortars and Rocket Launchers from the Pakistani posts," the statement said. "The movement was nonetheless detected by the vigilant Indian Army troops deployed along the LoC. The fire-fight initiated by Pakistan was given strong retaliation by Indian Army and the exchange of fire continued the whole night," it added. Prolonged search operations in thick jungles and difficult terrain conditions were conducted by the army personnel, after which elimination of two likely Pakistani soldiers was confirmed. The search operations are still underway in the Sector to sanitise the area. It was also reported that a few other intruders managed to escape across the LoC, taking advantage of the Pakistani firing and adverse weather and visibility conditions. Army authorities applauded the courage and perseverance of the alert troops. "The Indian Army's resolve to keep a strict vigil along the LoC and defeat all such nefarious designs of Pakistan will continue to remain firm and consistent," the statement read. "We will ask Pakistan to take back the mortal remains of deceased likely Pakistani soldiers since Pakistan did provide full covering fire support to these intruders," it added. (ANI)