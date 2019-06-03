J-K: Indian Army hosts Iftar

& Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Setting an example of communal harmony, the Indian Army on Saturday hosted Iftar here to celebrate the holy month of Ramzan.

Speaking to ANI, an attendee Jaffer Bashir said: "On this pious occasion, district officers, local civil members and various other prominent people cutting across the religious lines gathered at the Army headquarters to relish the Iftar dinner. This sends a strong message across the country that the Army is not only there to impose law and order in the state, but also to spread goodwill among the people of different communities."

People also offered prayers before sitting down in long rows to savour the meal. Another guest Mohammad Abdula Bhatt echoed the similar sentiment and said: "The function organised by the Army is a step towards uniting different communities. We, wholeheartedly, welcome such initiatives." During this month, the devout observe rigorous fasting for about 30 days and do not consume food or water from dawn to dusk. They eat Sehri (a pre-dawn meal) and break the day-long fast with Iftar in the evening. Eid ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan. The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. (ANI)