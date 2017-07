[India], July 06 (ANI): A jawan of 173 of Territorial Army went

missing with AK-47 from his camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla's Gantmulla on Thursday.

The missing jawan has been identified as Zahoor Thakur, a resident of Pulwama district of the

state .

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has started the investigation. (ANI)