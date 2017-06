[India], Jun 1 (ANI): A Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) module and five over ground workers (OGWs), set up with the aim of reviving terrorism in the area, has been busted in Bandipora by the Jammu and Kashmir police today.

Five LeT operatives were apprehended during checking of vehicles at Khusarpora Hajin axis in Bandipora.

The recoveries from their car included 10 hand grenades, two AK magazines and 27 AK rounds.

The police have registered a case and further investigation is on. (ANI)