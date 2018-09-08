J-K: LeT terrorist killed, policeman injured in encounter

[India], Sep 08 (ANI): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist involved in carrying out a number of terror attacks on security forces was killed in an encounter with the Jammu and Kashmir police in Achabal block of South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, terrorists attacked a police picket at Achabal in Anantnag district. However, the attack was successfully repulsed by the personnel on duty, resulting in the death of one terrorist.

According to an official statement from the state police, the slain terrorist has been identified as Bilal Ahmad from Tatripora Yaripora of Kulgam district.

Bilal had joined the proscribed terror outfit three months ago. His involvement was also established in a weapon snatching case earlier. Apart from Bilal's death, one policeman also sustained injuries during the shootout. He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Two cars were seized by the police from the spot, which were allegedly used by the terrorists, along with one weapon. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)