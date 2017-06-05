J-K: Militants attack 45 Battalion CRPF camp

[India], June 5 (ANI): Several militants attacked 45 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Sumbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on early Monday morning.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on June 3, at least two Army personnel were killed and four injured in attack by terrorists on Army convoy in the Qazigund district.

In another incident, at least one civilian was injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Poonch sector.

The Pakistani Army had earlier initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naushera and Krishna Ghati sectors on Thursday in which two civilians were injured. (ANI)