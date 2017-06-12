J-K: Militants hurl grenade, injures two CRPF jawans

[India], June 12 (ANI): Two soldiers of the 180th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) suffered injuries on Monday by a grenade hurled by the militants in Tral area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The paramilitary force has cordoned off the area.

The latest attack came after the army launched a crackdown against terrorists killing 17 of them in last seven days.

A relentless operation is being carried out to thwart Pakistan's attempts to upsurge terror in Kashmir, the Northern Command said.

"The sinister designs of Pakistan army to push-in multiple groups of armed intruders across the Line of Control (LC) in Jammu and Kashmir continue to be defeated by proactive operations being carried out on the Line of Control," the Indian Army said in a statement. The army launched operation along the Line of Control in Gurez, Machhil, Naugam and Uri Sectors. Four armed intruders who were tracked and eliminated in the Machhil sector and three were gunned down in Naugam sector. Five armed intruders were killed in Uri and one intruder was gunned down in Gurez Sector. (ANI)