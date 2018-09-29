J-K MLA's personal security officer decamps with 7 rifles

A special police officer (SPO) who was deployed with People's Democratic Party (PDP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Aijaz Ahmad Mir on Friday absconded with seven rifles from the lawmaker's residence in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar.

The police said that the SPO, identified as Adil Bashir, is a resident of Zainpora in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been revealed that Bashir fled with 7 AK-47 rifles and 1 pistol, all of which were licensed personal weapons belonging to the MLA.

"A case FIR No 57/18 has been lodged in P.S Rajbagh and investigation has been initiated," the police further said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police have announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh to any person who will help find whereabouts of Bashir. (ANI)