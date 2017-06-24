J-K mob lynching: Three more arrested, SIT constituted

[India], June 24 (ANI): The police on Saturday arrested three more persons in connection with the lynching of Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith, leading to a total of five arrests.

Additionally in order to enhance the investigation procedure, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to look into the case.

DySP Pandith was lynched near the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area here on Thursday after he allegedly opened fire on a group of people who caught him clicking pictures near a mosque.

Three people were injured by the pistol firing. Curfew had been imposed in the area and police reinforcements had to be deployed to restore normalcy. Immediately after the incident, Ayub's body was taken to the police control room for identification and completion of other legal procedures. Muslims across Kashmir were observing Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) with night-long prayers and supplications being made inside the mosques and shrines of the valley. As a precautionary measure, the authorities have already announced restrictions on the movement of people in seven police station areas of the city. (ANI)