J-K municipal polls: 30% polling recorded in Phase-II

[India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir, Shaleen Kabra on Wednesday said that overall 30 percent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of the municipal polls.

Kabra said, in Jammu division, 76 percent polling was witnessed in 214 wards that went to polls today while Kashmir division witnessed average three percent polling in 49 wards and Bandipora recorded 36 percent voting.

In Jammu division, the highest polling percentage of 84.6 percent was recorded in Reasi, the CEO said.

He said the cumulative polling percentage till date is 46.7 percent with 67.3 percent voting recorded in Jammu division and 8.34 percent in Kashmir division in the first and second phases. The CEO said that 544 polling stations were designated across the State for Phase-II with 270 polling stations in Kashmir division and 274 in Jammu. 1029 candidates are in the fray for 263 Municipal Wards for Phase-II with 881 candidates in Jammu division and 148 in Kashmir division. In the first two phases, he said, 436285 voters have exercised their franchise out of a total of 933,000 voters who were eligible to vote for these two phases. Voter turnout in the first phase, held on October 8, was recorded at 56.7 per cent. Polling for the third phase, covering 207 wards, is scheduled to take place on October 13 while the 132 wards in the fourth and the last phase will go to polls on October 16. Counting of the votes will be held on October 20. (ANI)