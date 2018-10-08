J-K municipal polls: 56.7% voter turnout in first phase

Voter turnout in the first phase of the municipal elections in Jammu and Kashmir was recorded at 56.7 per cent on Monday evening.

"The overall polling percentage across the state in the first phase of municipal polls has been recorded 56.7 per cent," said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir Shaleen Kabra.

The voting which began at 7 am, concluded at 4 pm. In the first phase, polling was held for 422 wards spread across all the three regions - Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

Kupwara district of Kashmir division witnessed the lowest voter turnout of 32.3 per cent while Kargil recorded the highest turnout of 78.2 per cent till 4 pm. The remaining three phases of the election will be held on October 10, 13 and 16. The counting will take place on October 20. (ANI)