J-K: Municipal polls in 4 phases beginning Oct 8

-K) [India], Sep 15 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir municipal elections will be held in four phases between October 8 and October 16, and counting will be on October 20, announced Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of the state Shallen Kabra on Saturday.

Announcing the dates of the poll, Kabra said, "Municipal elections shall be held in four phases. Date of polling will be on October 8, 10, 13 and 16. The timings for the poll will be from 7 am to 2 pm." He further informed that the counting will be taking place on October 20 after all the phases are over.

National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had already announced that they will boycott the upcoming electoral exercise. On September 13, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah however clarified that his party has not asked the general public to stay away from voting in the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections. (ANI)