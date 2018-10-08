J-K: NC accuses BJP, RSS of killing its party workers, BJP Denies

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): Union Minister and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament from Udhampur, Jitendra Singh on Sunday refuted allegations levied by the National Conference (NC), that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) are responsible for the killing of NC workers in the valley.

Sharpening his attack against the NC, Singh accused the latter party of pitting proxy candidates in the upcoming civic polls and gram panchayat elections.

"One side, they are saying no NC worker is in the election and on the other hand they are making these claims, I think they should revisit their words", he said while briefing media on the issue.

The Udhampur MP also accused the NC of risking the lives of their party workers. Singh said, "The first responsibility and blame is on their party itself. They initially claimed to officially boycott these elections and now from the back door, they have fielded proxy candidates. If they would have fielded official candidates and provided a list of candidates to the electoral officer and demanded security for them, then we would have fixed responsibility. It is because some candidates were fielded in the election as proxy hence they couldn't get more security that they could have." NC MLA Shamima Firdous, had earlier held the BJP and RSS responsible for allegedly killing her party workers in Srinagar. Talking about the killing of two NC party workers, who were allegedly shot dead in Karfalli Mohalla area of old Srinagar, Firdous told ANI, "I have no hesitation in saying that the BJP and RSS killed my workers. I have no doubt about it." On October 5, two NC workers were killed and one was injured in a terror attack which took place in Srinagar's Karfalli Mohalla. (ANI)