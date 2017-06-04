J-K: NIA conducts fresh searches at seven more locations

[India], June 4 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted fresh searches today at seven more locations belonging to secessionist and separatist elements, traders and hawala operators suspected of terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir.

The searches were conducted in Srinagar, Jammu and Gurgaon.

During the course of searches, several bank accounts have been detected and Pakistani currency and currencies belonging to UAE and Saudi Arabia have been found and seized, apart from a lot of other incriminating material like correspondence with jailed troublemakers, suspicious transactions and mobile phones.

Prominent among those raided by the NIA are Tariq Ahmed Khan, ex-President of the LOC Traders Association, Farooq Baggu and Kamal Bittu of Jammu. Another house of Zahoor Watali at Gurgaon was also searched. The concerned are being questioned about the same. Further investigation is continuing. (ANI)