J-K: One civilian killed in ceasefire violation by Pak

[India], Jan 21 (ANI): A civilian was killed while one injured in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kanachak area of Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector on Sunday.

A 25-year-old Indian Army soldier Chandan Kumar Rai lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch earlier in the day.

The Indian Army said that they retaliated strongly and effectively after Pakistan initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of mortars, small arms and automatics.

Sunday is the fourth consecutive day of shelling by the Pakistan Rangers in civilian areas and border outposts (BoPs). (ANI)