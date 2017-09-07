J-K: One killed, 14 injured in Jehangir Chowk grenade attack

[India], Sept. 7 (ANI): One died and 14 others have been injured in a grenade attack, which took place at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar.

The injured were brought to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) Hospital here for treatment.

"Some miscreant tried to throw a grenade on the deployment but reportedly it exploded close to him and he (miscreant) is injured," said SSP Srinagar Imtiyaz Ismail Parrey.

Earlier, a group of unidentified terrorists hurled grenades at Jehangir Chowk.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)