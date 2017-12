[India], December 9 (ANI): A Over Ground Worker (OGW) of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested in Handwara of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

An AK 56 rifle, two magazines, 25 rounds of AK 56 and one wire cutter were recovered from his possession.

On a specific input, police, 30 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 92 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in a joint operation arrested him.

He has been identified as Rayaz Ahmed khan.

The security forces also destroyed his hideout.

More details are awaited. (ANI)