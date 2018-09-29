J-K: Overground workers arrested in possession of incriminating material

[India], Sept 28 (ANI): Awantipora police on arrested two overground workers (OGWs) of a proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen, namely Danish Ahmad Lone and Raja Ilyas Makroo.

Incriminating material, including a huge amount of cash, was recovered from them.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the duo were planning to carry out terror attacks in the area.

In another incident, Awantipora police on a specific tip-off arrested Irshad Ahmad Malla, son of Abdul Khaliq Malla, a resident of Kranzbal Tral. A huge quantity of incriminating material linked to terror outfits was seized from his possession.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is in progress. (ANI)