J-K: Pahari Community gets reservation

The amendment provides for the addition of a separate category of the persons belonging to the Pahari community among the socially and educationally backward classes (other than Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes). The methodology and authority for identification of Pahari Community shall be notified by the state government.

Due to the remoteness and inaccessibility of the areas of their residence, the Pahari community has historically faced considerable economic distress leading to overall socio-economic backwardness.

On one hand, they are not able to compete with other sections of the society who are better placed in terms of socio-economic positions and also in terms of access to services like education and healthcare. On the other hand, the Pahari People are not able to derive any benefit even at the lower rung in terms of getting employment. The welfare legislation aims at providing job opportunities to the Pahari people residing in backward areas of the state. (ANI)