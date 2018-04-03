J-K: Pak Army violates ceasefire along LoC in Krishna Ghati sector

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): Pakistan Army on Tuesday restored to incessant and indiscriminate firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector in Jammu and Kashmir using small arms, automatics and mortars.

The firing began at around 7 am in the morning.

Indian Army has retaliated strongly, effectively and proportionately to the unprovoked ceasefire violation.

Last month, five civilians were killed and two were injured after Pakistan violated ceasefire along the LoC in Balakote sector. (ANI)