J-K: Pak violates ceasefire along LoC

Pakistan troops again violated ceasefire along the line of control in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, as India celebrated its 70th Republic Day.

This comes a day after Pakistani army violated ceasefire at four locations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of the state on Friday.

Since the beginning of the year, Pakistani troops have been on a daily basis targeting the sector which adjoins the international border.

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Governor S P Malik in his Republic Day speech commended security personnel for effectively neutralising terrorists and protecting the residents in the border areas.

"Our security forces carried out effective operations to neutralize the largest ever number of terrorists in a year. We salute the army and police jawans who lost their lives in action," Malik said. He also assured that the government was taking adequate measures to check infiltration of terrorists from Pakistan. "Our neighbouring country continues to support terrorists to disrupt peace and harmony. Repeated attempts to infiltrate terrorists into India, and ceasefire violations have brought hardship to people living near the border. Government is taking required measures," he said. The JK Governor said," We have strengthened the discourse of peace. This is our collective responsibility and can be discharged only with the active cooperation and support of our people." (ANI)