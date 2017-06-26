J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Bhimber Gali sector

[India], June 26 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Monday initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhimber Gali sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

The Pakistan initiated the firing at around.08:15 pm.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Army continued to initiate unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

Pakistan initiated the firing at around 06:30 a.m. and 05:50 p.m twice in one day. On June 24, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector. Pakistan had then also resorted to unprovoked indiscriminate firing from small arms automatics and shelled mortars. (ANI)