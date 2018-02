[India], Feb 1 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Nowshera sector, in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The villages of Kampala, Pukherni, Lam, Anwas, Bhandar, Rattal, Basali and PB came under attack, and 71 schools were closed in Lam due to heavy shelling, the District Collector of Rajouri, Shahid Choudhary informed.

On January 26 and January 30 as well, Pakistan had initiated unprovoked firing in Nowshera. (ANI)