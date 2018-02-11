J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera

[India] February 11 (ANI): The Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector late Saturday night.

The firing is underway, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile on Saturday, the Army successfully neutralised one more terrorist in the ongoing operation at Sunjwan Army Camp in Jammu and Kashmir, whereas, it killed two other terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

Two Army personnel also lost their lives in the attack and four others were injured, including the daughter of a soldier.

Following the attack, the district administration asked the schools within 500 meters of the camp to remain shut. (ANI)