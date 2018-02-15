J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera

[India], Feb.14 (ANI): The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector.

The Pakistani troops initiated the ceasefire violation at 06.15 p.m. in Nowshera sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively, the officials said.

More details are awaited.

This is the second time in the third day that Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire in the area.

Earlier on February 11, the Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowshera sector late Saturday night. (ANI)