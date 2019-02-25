J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector for third day in a row

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Pakistan on Monday violated ceasefire in Nowshera Sector, for the third day in a row.

The unprovoked firing by Pakistan took place around 6:30 pm. The Indian army is retaliating effectively.

Pakistan Army had violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district on Sunday.

"Around 5:15 pm today, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC in Nowshera sector. Pakistan continues with heavy shelling. However, the Army will defeat all such nefarious designs of Pakistan," said Army officials.

Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack on February 14 in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed, Islamabad has decided to move troops from the western border to its eastern border. Dunya News quoted Pakistani diplomatic sources as saying, "Pakistan does not want an atmosphere of fear but the country is ready to respond with full force if India imposes war." On Friday, Pakistan Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Jawed Bajwa had visited Pakistani troops deployed at the LoC in Kashmir and instructed the troops "to be ready to face any eventuality." Pakistan's Army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor on Friday during a press conference had said, "We are not preparing to initiate anything. We have the right to respond to your preparations for war." He had also claimed that Pakistan does not want an armed conflict but will respond with full force if attacked. Talking about the possibility of a war between the two nations, Ghafoor said: "We do not wish to go to war but please be rest assured should you initiate any aggression-first you shall never be able to surprise us, let me assure you we shall surprise you...We have the ways and the means to attain what is desired. I hope you (India) get this message and don't mess with Pakistan." India has asserted that since Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), which is based in Pakistan, had itself claimed the responsibility for Pulwama attack, there was no more evidence required. The United Nations and the United States, and several other major world powers have held the JeM responsible for Pulwama terror attack. (ANI)