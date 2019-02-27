J-K: Pak violates ceasefire, India retaliates

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated the ceasefire in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

At about 1900 hours, Pakistan indulged in unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along Mendhar and Krishan Ghati sectors, officials said.

Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

This is the second ceasefire violation in the day as earlier in the day, Pakistan had violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Uri sector.

Uri in Baramulla district is close to the Line of Control and people there have reported shelling from across the border. (ANI)