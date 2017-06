Pakistan on Friday night initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, 82 mm and 120 mm mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Army posts is responding to the unprovoked act retaliating strongly and effectively.

The estranged neighbour violated ceasefire at 11 PM yesterday.

The firing is presently on. (ANI)