J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire  along LoC in Poonch

[India] Feb21 (ANI): The Pakistan army on Thursday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Pakistan, yesterday also violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Rajouri district.

The Pakistan army had resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in Nowshera sector of Rajouri on Tuesday as well.

This comes close on the heels of a terror attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama district on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed, and many others were injured.

Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the agreement during flag meetings between the border guarding forces of the two nations, a defense spokesperson said yesterday. Reportedly, the year 2018 had witnessed the highest number of ceasefire violations -- 2,936 -- by Pakistani troops in the last 15 years along the Indo-Pak border. (ANI)