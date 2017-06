[India] June 15 (ANI): Pakistan on Thursday violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera Sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

The ceasefire was violated today evening at around 5:30 pm.

The Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively.

The Pakistan Army, earlier in the day, had also initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars in the sector around 2 p.m.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)